Accused Fresno gunman due in court following mental checkup

A black man charged with killing three white men in a racially motivated shooting rampage on the streets of Fresno could learn whether he's mentally stable enough to face criminal charges.
Kori Ali Muhammad is due in a Fresno courtroom Friday morning.
Charges against the 39-year-old include four counts of first-degree murder for the three men killed April 18 and an unarmed motel guard days gunned down days before.
Prosecutors say that the charges make Muhammad eligible for life in prison or a death sentence.
However, Muhammad has made outbursts in earlier court hearings. His defense attorney has said Muhammad's mental issues must be addressed.
That prompted a judge to suspend the criminal case, ordering a psychological exam of Muhammad.
The doctor's report could be ready Friday.
