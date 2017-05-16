Families of people who died Oakland warehouse fire sue

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2016 file photo, Judy Hough, left, and her husband Brian, center, hold a picture of their son Travis, who died in a warehouse fire, during a vigil at Lake Merritt in Oakland, Calif. Attorneys representing the families of people who died in the Northern California warehouse fire that broke out during an unlicensed concert plan to file an updated lawsuit against the building's owner and manager Tuesday, May 16, 2017. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo