May 16, 2017 7:39 AM

California woman won't be charged in security guard murder

FRESNO, Calif.

Authorities say a woman who was with a man when he committed the first of four killings in Fresno, California, will not be charged in connection with that slaying.

The Fresno Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2rmvSSa) that 53-year-old Lisa Renee Martin will not be charged as an accessory after the crime in the killing of unarmed motel security guard Carl Williams last month.

Fresno County Assistant District Attorney Steve Wright declined to say why Martin will not be charged.

Authorities say Kori Ali Muhammad shot Williams five days before a racially motived rampage that left three other men dead.

Police say Martin was talking with Williams when he was shot.

Authorities say Martin tried to hide evidence after the killing. She was arrested and released on bail.

Muhammad is charged with first-degree murder.

