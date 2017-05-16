Black Harvard students holding a graduation of their own

In this April 27, 2017 photo, Maurice Cooley, right, Associate Vice President of Intercultural Affairs at Marshall University, presents Demetrius Miller with his Kente cloth during Marshall's spring Donning of the Kente ceremony in Huntington, W. Va. Harvard will join a growing number of universities when it holds its first "Black Commencement" on May 23 to recognize the accomplishments of black students and faculty. Organizers said it isn't meant to replace the traditional graduation but to add something that was missing. The Herald-Dispatch via AP Sholten Singer