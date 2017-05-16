State

May 16, 2017 10:51 PM

2 small earthquakes shake Santa Barbara area

The Associated Press
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

A pair of small earthquakes gave a jolt and a shake to the Santa Barbara area, but there are no reports of any damages or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says in a preliminary report that a magnitude 4.1 quake struck at 9:42 p.m. about 8 miles (13 km) west of the University of California, Santa Barbara. About a minute later a magnitude 3.1 quake shook in about the same spot. Several other tiny quakes came after.

The shaking was reported widely on social media and felt as far away as Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo.

Sheriff's and fire departments in Santa Barbara County reported no problems resulting from the quakes.

