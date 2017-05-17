Man accused in fatal hit-and-run went to bar after crash

Police say a man driving drunk hit a car, killing the pregnant driver and her unborn child, before he ditched his SUV and took a Lyft to a nearby bar.
Officers said Andrew Milonis left his SUV Sunday night about 1 mile (1.6 kilometer) from the crash and used a ride-sharing app to go to Turkey Inn.
Officers found him at the bar about an hour later, said California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Pearlstein.
The victim, 31-year-old Jessica Foderingham, was driving her 2016 Dodge Dart when Milonis rear ended her vehicle with his GMC Yukon at about 6:45 p.m., Pearlstein said.
Foderingham's car was thrusted into the center divider where it hit a tree. Foderingham and the fetus died at the scene, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2qqogAd).
Foderingham, the mother of two boys, and her husband, Chris Foderingham, had planned to celebrate their newest child, a girl, at a shower that was scheduled for Saturday. The child, who was going to be named Ayanna, was due in July.
In a series of Facebook posts, Chris Foderingham mourned the loss of his wife and unborn daughter.
"My heart, my world and best friend and mother of my children ... was taken from me," he said on his Facebook page. "I love you and I'm not ready to raise two boys on my own. We (were) suppose to do this together."
Milonis was arrested and booked on driving under the influence, felony hit-and-run and vehicular manslaughter charges.
