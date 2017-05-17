State

May 17, 2017 9:44 PM

Tire flies off car, kills driver on California freeway

The Associated Press
SANTA CLARITA, Calif.

Authorities say a driver has died on a Southern California freeway after a tire flew off another car and smashed through his windshield.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday on State Route 14 in Santa Clarita, northwest of Los Angeles.

The California Highway Patrol says the front driver's side tire came off a Cadillac in the northbound lanes, flew over the freeway divider and struck a Hyundai Sonata.

That driver was killed. His name wasn't immediately released.

Authorities say the Cadillac driver remained at the scene.

It's unclear what caused the tire to come off and the accident is under investigation.

