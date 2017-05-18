Authorities search park where missing boy's father was found

Authorities are once again searching a Los Angeles area park for clues in the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy missing for nearly a month.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Nicole Nishida says deputies are conducting a "large search" for evidence Thursday at Arroyo Seco Park in South Pasadena.
Investigators previously searched the park after the father of 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr. was found passed out there on April 22. Sheriff's officials say the father took prescription pills and was in a car doused in gasoline.
The father was initially arrested on suspicion of child endangerment but later released.
On Wednesday the boy's mother, Ana Estevez, joined sheriff's officials to make a public plea for her son's safe return.
Authorities say the boy was last seen with his father at Disneyland on April 20.
