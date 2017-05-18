Ana Estevez, at podium, the mother of Aramazd Andressian Jr., a 5-year-old boy who has been missing for several weeks from South Pasadena, Calif., joins law enforcement officials at a news conference outside the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles, Wednesday, May. 17, 2017. Los Angeles Sheriff's officials made a public plea with information about her son's whereabouts. Aramazd Andressian Jr., was last seen leaving Disneyland with his father on April 20.
Ana Estevez, at podium, the mother of Aramazd Andressian Jr., a 5-year-old boy who has been missing for several weeks from South Pasadena, Calif., joins law enforcement officials at a news conference outside the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles, Wednesday, May. 17, 2017. Los Angeles Sheriff's officials made a public plea with information about her son's whereabouts. Aramazd Andressian Jr., was last seen leaving Disneyland with his father on April 20. Damian Dovarganes AP Photo
May 18, 2017 6:46 AM

Authorities search park where missing boy's father was found

The Associated Press
SOUTH PASADENA, Calif.

Authorities are once again searching a Los Angeles area park for clues in the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy missing for nearly a month.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Nicole Nishida says deputies are conducting a "large search" for evidence Thursday at Arroyo Seco Park in South Pasadena.

Investigators previously searched the park after the father of 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr. was found passed out there on April 22. Sheriff's officials say the father took prescription pills and was in a car doused in gasoline.

The father was initially arrested on suspicion of child endangerment but later released.

On Wednesday the boy's mother, Ana Estevez, joined sheriff's officials to make a public plea for her son's safe return.

Authorities say the boy was last seen with his father at Disneyland on April 20.

