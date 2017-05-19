Judge orders Oakland officer to stand trial in sex scandal

A Northern California judge has ordered a former Oakland police officer charged in a police-misconduct scandal to stand trial, saying the officer behaved "like a pimp" in his dealings with a teen prostitute.
Alameda County Superior Court Judge Thomas Rogers on Thursday told former Officer Brian Bunton that he had compromised his job as an officer because the teen knew his position and could ask for favors in exchange for her keeping quiet.
The teen says she was sexually exploited by some 30 San Francisco Bay Area police officers.
The teen testified that Bunton coached her on how to be a better prostitute. Bunton's attorney declined comment. She vomited into a trash can on the witness stand after describing sex acts.
Prosecutors have charged six current and retired San Francisco Bay Area officers for their alleged involvement with the teen, including several from Oakland.
