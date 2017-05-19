State

May 19, 2017 2:14 PM

Calexit backers begin new California secession ballot bid

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Supporters of making California an independent nation are beginning their second longshot attempt to recruit voters by submitting a new proposed ballot measure.

The measure being submitted to state officials Friday by the separatist California Freedom Coalition takes a more gradual approach than one withdrawn by an earlier group last month.

It would have the governor negotiate with the federal government to give California more autonomy as what supporters call a "nation within a nation." Or the talks could eventually lead to full independence.

About a dozen supporters gathered outside the state Capitol were met by a nearly equal number of American flag-carrying protesters who want California to remain part of the United States.

The coalition must collect more than 585,000 signatures to qualify for next year's ballot.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program

Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program 1:38

Students receive certifcates of recognition for completing English tutoring program
Dash cam captures erratic driver on Highway 70. Later, he gets caught 1:07

Dash cam captures erratic driver on Highway 70. Later, he gets caught
Stranded cows find their way home in Merced County 1:14

Stranded cows find their way home in Merced County

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos