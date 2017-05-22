Pot convictions go up in smoke with California legalization

In this Feb. 2, 2017 photo, Jay Schlauch poses for a photo outside Los Angeles Superior Court in Van Nuys after a judge reduced his felony conviction for selling marijuana to a misdemeanor. Thousands of people convicted of marijuana crimes in California have asked to get their records reduced since the state legalized recreational pot. When an opportunity arose to reduce his record to a misdemeanor under the voter-approved law that legalized recreational marijuana last year, Schlauch wasted little time getting to court. Brian Melley AP Photo