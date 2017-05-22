State

May 22, 2017 8:27 AM

San Jose college football player recovering after stabbing

The Associated Press
SAN JOSE, Calif.

Authorities say a California State University, San Jose football player is recovering Monday after being stabbed in a weekend off-campus fight.

The Mercury News in San Jose reports (http://bayareane.ws/2qcfMsz ) university officials identified the victim as Chad Miller.

He started three games at safety for the Spartans last season.

The university says in a statement that Miller is expected to recover. He is a junior.

San Jose police did not return an email sent Monday seeking comment about the stabbing.

Miller did not play in his second season with the university.

He was injured following an on-campus dispute where a teammate allegedly hit Miller in the face with a skateboard.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Huskies coach on Jake Browning's prospects

Video: Huskies coach on Jake Browning's prospects 0:48

Video: Huskies coach on Jake Browning's prospects
El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships 2:05

El Capitan's Brody Ferguson takes home second place in CIF State Swimming Championships
El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet 5:40

El Cap's Brody Ferguson on swimming in the state meet

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos