May 22, 2017 2:54 PM

Woman arrested for attempted kidnapping in San Francisco

The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

Police say a woman was arrested after trying to snatch a 2-year-old boy from his mother while they were walking near a popular pier in San Francisco Monday morning.

San Francisco police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca says the two were walking together when a woman approached them in front of the Ferry Building.

Police say the woman was talking to the child when she suddenly grabbed the boy.

Rueca says some bystanders helped detain the woman until police arrived.

The child was not injured. The woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnapping. Her name and age were not released.

The Ferry Building is in the city's Embarcadero district along the waterfront and is a major draw for both tourists and residents of San Francisco.

