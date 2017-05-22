State

Southern California beach closed again due to sharks

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.

A section of Southern California coast closed during the weekend due to great white sharks was reopened Monday, only to be closed again.

The Orange County Register (http://bit.ly/2qasclM) reports the latest closure of San Clemente beaches was ordered after a fisherman hooked a 12-foot shark (3.6-meter) from a pier and released it.

The beaches were closed Sunday when two dozen great whites were spotted, including one about 10 feet long.

Juvenile great whites, typically under 8 feet (2.4 meters), are common along Southern California, where they feed on small fish. As they get larger, white sharks start feeding on bigger marine mammals, a factor lifeguards use to consider closures.

Last month a woman was injured by a 10-foot (3.1-meter) white shark at San Onofre State Beach, south of San Clemente.

