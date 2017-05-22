State

May 22, 2017 5:13 PM

Police: Armed Southern California teen wounded by officer

The Associated Press
LA HABRA, Calif.

Police say a 16-year-old Southern California boy who reportedly armed himself and stated he wanted to be on the news was shot and wounded by an officer.

A La Habra Police Department statement says officers were dispatched to a family disturbance at 9:36 a.m. Monday after a caller reported the teen armed himself with a gun, threatened to shoot the caller and left.

The statement says the caller reported the teen said "he wanted to shoot something and be on the news."

An officer found the boy in a park, attempted to contact him but then shot him.

Police gave no details on why the officer fired.

The teen fled but was later located and a handgun was recovered.

The youth was hospitalized at UCI Medical Center in unknown condition.

