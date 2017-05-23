State

May 23, 2017 5:19 AM

MBA for mom who attended every class with quadriplegic son

The Associated Press
ORANGE, Calif.

A Southern California university has given a surprise honorary degree to the mother of a quadriplegic student after she attended every class and took notes for him while he earned a master's degree.

Marty O'Connor received his Master of Business Administration from Chapman University in Orange at commencement Saturday. His mother Judy O'Connor pushed his wheelchair across the stage for him to receive it. Then a choked-up announcer said the school's faculty, administrators and board of trustees had decided to honor her with an MBA of her own.

The idea was her son's.

Stunned but composed, she blew a kiss to the crowd that gave her a standing ovation.

Marty O'Connor fell down a flight of stairs and was paralyzed in 2012.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County 1:26

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County
What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California 4:11

What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos