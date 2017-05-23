MBA for mom who attended every class with quadriplegic son

A Southern California university has given a surprise honorary degree to the mother of a quadriplegic student after she attended every class and took notes for him while he earned a master's degree.
Marty O'Connor received his Master of Business Administration from Chapman University in Orange at commencement Saturday. His mother Judy O'Connor pushed his wheelchair across the stage for him to receive it. Then a choked-up announcer said the school's faculty, administrators and board of trustees had decided to honor her with an MBA of her own.
The idea was her son's.
Stunned but composed, she blew a kiss to the crowd that gave her a standing ovation.
Marty O'Connor fell down a flight of stairs and was paralyzed in 2012.
