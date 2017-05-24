State

May 24, 2017 7:36 AM

Bicyclist killed, another hurt in Los Angeles hit-and-run

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck two bicyclists, killing one and seriously injuring the other.

Officer Irma Mota says the crash happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the Woodland Hills area.

KABC-TV reports the male victims were restaurant employees who had just left work.

Police are looking for a white pickup truck — possibly a Ford or Chevy — with tool boxes along the sides.

A witness tells investigators the driver was a white male in his late 30s or 40s with closely cropped hair and facial hair.

Officials hope to interview the injured bicyclist.

