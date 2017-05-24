State

May 24, 2017 6:02 AM

Hikers discover decomposed body in LA's Griffith Park

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles police say two hikers found a decomposed body in the city's sprawling Griffith Park.

Coroner's officials say the body discovered Monday evening had likely been at the location for about a month.

It was so decomposed that the age and gender of the person could not be determined.

Police say no foul play is immediately suspected but they'll await a coroner's investigation before making a final determination.

Covering 6 ½ square miles in the eastern Santa Monica Mountain range, Griffith Park is considered the largest municipal park in the nation.

