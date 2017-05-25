Lifeguards and researchers search for sharks to tag in the water off North Beach in San Clemente, Calif., on Wednesday, May 24, 2017.
Researchers studying Southern California sharks

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.

Researchers have been trying to tag great white sharks off Southern California where large numbers of the predators close to shore have forced recent beach closures.

The Orange County Register reports (http://bit.ly/2r022TZ ) lifeguards operating watercraft helped researchers from the Shark Lab at California State University, Long Beach, look for sharks Wednesday off San Clemente and neighboring Dana Point.

The newspaper says spectators watching from shore were glad to hear about the research.

The Shark Lab's leader, Chris Lowe, has spent years tagging sharks along the Southern California coast to understand their behavior.

Juvenile great whites are common, but the current gatherings have included larger sharks.

Last month, a woman was badly injured by a great white shark to the south at San Onofre State Beach in San Diego County.

