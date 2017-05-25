California Chief Justice: Governor Brown still unpredictable

File - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, California Gov. Jerry Brown, left, takes the oath of office from Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court Tani Cantil-Sakauye, right, as his wife, Anne Gust Brown, center, looks on during his inauguration at the state Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Cantil-Sakauye says after six years she still hasn't quite figured out Gov. Jerry Brown. Cantil-Sakauye said Thursday, May 25, 2017, that she didn't know what to expect the first time they met after she became head of the state's high court. Rich Pedroncelli, File AP Photo