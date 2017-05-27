State

May 27, 2017 6:47 PM

Blue whale that washed ashore in California was hit by ship

The Associated Press
BOLINAS, Calif.

Scientists who examined a blue whale that washed ashore in Northern California say it was hit by a ship.

A necropsy conducted on Saturday revealed the 79-foot-long (24-meter) whale had 10 broken ribs and 10 fractured vertebrae.

Barbie Halaska, a biologist at the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito, told the East Bay Times (http://bayareane.ws/2rsYP28 ) the whale died of "blunt force trauma due to a boat strike."

The whale was discovered on Agate Beach in Bolinas, about 10 miles north of San Francisco, early Friday. Its body was mostly intact, which allowed researchers to take tissue samples and learn more about the endangered species.

Halaska said the whale can't be towed out to sea due to a nearby reef and will be left on the beach to decompose.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County 1:26

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County
What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California 4:11

What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos