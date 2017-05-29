State

May 29, 2017 9:01 AM

California beach is open again after closure due to sharks

The Associated Press
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.

Just in time for the Memorial Day holiday, swimmers are allowed back in the water at a Southern California beach closed after four sharks were spotted close to shore.

Officials in San Clemente said the waves were off limits Sunday from one mile (1.6 km) north to one mile (1.6 km) south of the city beach's pier. The water was reopened again Sunday afternoon.

Closures were ordered in the same area a week ago after two dozen great whites were seen, including one about 10 feet (3 meters) long.

Juvenile great whites, typically under 8 feet (2.4 meters), are common along Southern California, where they feed on small fish.

Last month a woman was bitten by a 10-foot (3 meter) white shark at San Onofre State Beach, south of San Clemente.

