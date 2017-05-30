State

3 dead, 24 rescued from California river during weekend

The Associated Press
BAKERSFIELD, Calif.

A record winter of snowmelt into California's rivers has made for treacherous recreation conditions that have led to multiple people falling victim this Memorial Day weekend to the fast-flowing water.

Three people died this past weekend along the Kern River and 24 others had to be rescued. At surrounding rivers, five more people had to be saved.

The increased runoff this year has brought dramatic rapids and swift flows back to the Kern River after five years of severe drought.

Officials say they fear the conditions could become more dangerous as chilly snow melt continues to fuel the river water.

All three of the deaths this past weekend had been rafting incidents. Officials say 10 people have now died in Kern and Tulare county rivers this year.

