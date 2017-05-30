State

May 30, 2017 9:10 PM

Man dies while diving for abalone off Mendocino Coast

The Associated Press
POINT ARENA, Calif.

A 58-year-old man has died while diving for abalone along the Mendocino Coast in Northern California.

The Press Democrat reports (http://bit.ly/2skrcvN ) Steve Nguyen of Oakland died Saturday morning.

The Mendocino County Sheriff's office says emergency responders went to Bowling Ball beach near Point Arena after someone reported an abalone diver was in distress. Nguyen was pulled from the water in a rocky area and later died.

Abalone season usually runs April through June and August through November, but this year California wildlife officials shortened the season and sharply cut the amount of the mollusks divers can catch because of concerns about declining populations.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County 1:26

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County
What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California 4:11

What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos