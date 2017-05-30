State

May 30, 2017 9:54 PM

Preschool teacher's aide arrested in San Francisco killing

The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

A preschool teacher's aide is in custody on suspicion of stabbing a man to death in San Francisco's Outer Mission neighborhood.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2rkpiOD) 52-year-old Lyris Wolfe was arrested early Monday near the scene of the crime, where she lingered after the stabbing.

The victim, 45-year-old Aaron Johnson, was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Wolfe was a teacher's aide at the Charles Drew early education program. A spokeswoman for the San Francisco Unified School District says she was placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.

