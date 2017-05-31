State

May 31, 2017 10:44 AM

Principal accused of firing BB gun at students resigns

The Associated Press
TULELAKE, Calif.

A Northern California high school principal has resigned amid accusations that he shot at students with a BB gun during a school function.

The Herald and News reports (http://bit.ly/2qB5Td2 ) Tulelake High School Principal Dean Teig's resignation letter was signed by district officials on Tuesday.

The district is investigating whether or not Teig shot at students with a BB gun at a park during a celebration for seniors. Teig is accused of leaving the celebration, changing his clothes and coming back with a BB gun after students doused him with water.

Cell phone video taken at the park shows Teig with a BB gun but does not show him shooting it.

Superintendent Vanessa Jones says no students were hit by a BB. She says the district is diligently investigating the claims.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County 1:26

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County
What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California 4:11

What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos