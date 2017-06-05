State

June 05, 2017

Man sentenced in pot grow that damaged Native American site

The Associated Press
FRESNO, Calif.

Federal prosecutors say a Mexican citizen has been sentenced to over two years in prison in connection with a large-scale marijuana operation that damaged a Native American site in California.

A judge in Fresno on Monday also ordered 30-year-old Carlos Piedra-Murillo to pay over $5,000 to the U.S. Forest Service to help with repairs.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Piedra cultivated marijuana in the Domeland Wilderness area in Sequoia National Forest between May and August 2016.

Authorities uncovered over 8,000 marijuana plants. The U.S. Attorney's Office says the operation caused extensive damage to a large Native American archaeological site.

Three other men have pleaded guilty in connection with the marijuana operation and are scheduled for sentencing later in June.

