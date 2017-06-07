State

June 07, 2017 10:47 AM

Danger passes from series of northern Nevada wildfires

By SCOTT SONNER Associated Press
RENO, Nev.

Fire officials in northern Nevada say the immediate danger has passed from a series of wildfires that threatened dozens of homes, downed power lines, shut down a highway and prompted voluntary evacuations along the California-Nevada line.

More than 600 residents remained without power Wednesday morning near Topaz Lake about 70 miles south of Reno where the flames threatened as many as 40 homes Tuesday evening.

U.S. Highway 395 was closed near the state line for about three hours before it reopened Tuesday night. One out-building was destroyed, but no homes were damaged or injuries reported in that 8-acre blaze.

Another fire across the California line in Alpine County has burned about 100 acres. Fire officials say it's about 45 percent contained and no structures are threatened.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury battling that blaze.

