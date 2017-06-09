State

June 09, 2017 10:26 PM

Goose poop leaves 17 with crappy but happy Disneyland day

The Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif.

Seventeen people had a crappy day at the Happiest Place on Earth.

They enjoyed the Disneyland just fine. But they were hit by a mass of droppings from a flock of geese.

It was dramatic enough to bring police and firefighters to the Magic Kingdom.

The Anaheim Police Department says they answered a call that guests had been hit with fecal matter, but determined it was from a flock of geese that flew over and no crime occurred. Eleven adults and six kids were hit, but none were hurt.

Police say all guests are now healthy and happy.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County 1:26

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County
What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California 4:11

What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos