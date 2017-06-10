State

June 10, 2017 5:41 PM

Pilot rescued from small plane crash east of Santa Barbara

The Associated Press
CARPINTERIA, Calif.

Authorities have rescued a 31-year-old pilot after his small plane crashed in a remote area of Los Padres National Forest, northeast of Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office says a helicopter crew hoisted the pilot from the wreckage Saturday afternoon.

The pilot, who was the only person aboard the plane, called authorities around 2:30 p.m. when the plane crashed northeast of Carpinteria near Jameson Lake.

Fire officials say he suffered fractures to his legs.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County 1:26

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County
What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California 4:11

What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos