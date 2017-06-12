State

June 12, 2017 7:36 AM

List of projects getting Knight Cities Challenge support

The Associated Press
DETROIT

The John S. and James L. Knight Foundation on Monday announced projects across the U.S. that will share $5 million as winners of the Knight Cities Challenge. The following is a list of the projects:

Aberdeen, South Dakota: The A Place, $35,000, information and assistance center for immigrants and new Americans.

Akron, Ohio: Innerbelt National Forest, $214,420, reconnecting two neighborhoods by replacing a closed freeway with a forest and public space.

Akron, Ohio: @PLAY, $241,000, custom games and recreational activities.

Biloxi, Mississippi: Witnessing the Beach, $100,000, community gathering and discussion spaces at a beach where protests led to desegregation in the 1960s.

Bradenton, Florida: Speak Up Bradenton, $32,000, opening up avenues for citizens to participate in government decision-making.

Charlotte, North Carolina: Rail Trail Grove & Field, $150,200, creating a place to connect with nature and neighbors along Charlotte's light rail line.

Charlotte, North Carolina: Your Move, Charlotte, $138,875, weekly podcast and follow-up roundtable.

Columbia, South Carolina: The State's Front Porch, $195,000, encouraging residents to connect with their government by reimagining the statehouse as a front porch for all.

Detroit: Atwater Beach, $225,000, to help create an urban beach along Atwater Street.

Detroit: Better Buildings, Better Blocks, $150,000, to provide a pipeline for minorities into real estate jobs.

Detroit: Design Center in a Box: A Place for Informed Community Exchange, $205,000, pop-up city planning offices where residents can connect with city planning staff and others.

Detroit: Happy 18th Birthday! Local Citizenship Kit, $101,000, sending Detroiters a local citizenship kit in the mail on their 18th birthday.

Detroit: Slow Roll, $129,400, supporting thousands of cyclists who participate in Slow Roll Detroit bike rides.

Duluth, Minnesota: Making Canal Park Pop, $200,000, connecting residents to Canal Park and to each other.

Gary, Indiana: City Church Ruins Garden, $163,333, transforming a historic, abandoned church into a ruins garden and event space.

Grand Forks, North Dakota: The Grand Forks Freezeway, $141,140, turning unused bike paths into ice skating paths during winter.

Lexington, Kentucky: Plant&Play, $125,000, building an adventure playscape and community garden in Castlewood Park.

Macon, Georgia: Back Lot Drive-In at the Tubman, $92,925, transforming the parking lot of the Tubman Museum into a drive-in theater with screenings that coincide with exhibitions.

Macon, Georgia: Pop-Up Garage Park, $25,465, converting an abandoned parking garage into a community space.

Miami: Civic Incite: Citizens Setting the Agenda, $105,595, online platform that tracks public meetings and legislation across cities.

Miami: Miami-Dade Quickbuild Program, $150,000, establishing a program that advances low-cost, quick-build transportation and open space projects.

Miami: Rep(resentative) Miami, $119,800, putting clear, actionable information about local elected officials directly into citizens' hands.

Milledgeville, Georgia: The Year of Voting Dangerously, $12,000, mobile voting booth that prompts residents to respond to pressing local issues and initiatives.

Palm Beach County, Florida: 12 for 12: Popup to Rent, $180,000, expanding on success of a pilot pop-up gallery project.

Philadelphia: A Dream Deferred: PHL Redlining - Past, Present, Future, $295,000, series where decision-makers, social entrepreneurs, activists and innovators discuss equitable community development.

Philadelphia: PHL Participatory Design Lab, $318,150, providing a space to design city service solutions with a mobile, participatory city design lab.

Philadelphia: Tabadul: (Re)Presenting and (Ex)Changing Our America, $180,000, photographic displays of youths' expressions of identity.

Philadelphia: Up Up & Away: Building a Programming Space for Comics & Beyond, $50,000, creating a space where diverse communities of aspiring comic creators can attend workshops and receive professional development.

Philadelphia: Vendor Village in the Park: Vending to Vibrancy, $175,478, providing entrepreneurial opportunities and connecting diverse communities by opening a marketplace for immigrant cuisine in Mifflin Square Park.

San Jose, California: Local Color, $180,000, creative bazaar featuring artist studios alongside modular, open spaces for multidisciplinary community learning and teaching.

San Jose, California: Reimagining the City: City Designer for San Jose, $150,000, working to ensure San Jose develops into a walkable, green and engaged metropolis by hiring a visionary chief architect.

St. Paul, Minnesota: Bring Pop-Up Meeting and Power to the People, $73,200, creating civic engagement tools to give St. Paul residents the power to design their own community meetings.

Wichita, Kansas: Horizontes, $100,000, connecting two neighborhoods by painting murals depicting neighborhood residents.

