Hot dog! Eye-catching LA wiener stand finds museum home

An eye-catching Los Angeles hot dog stand designed in the 1940s to look like a giant wiener on a bun has found a home a decade after closing.
The Tail o' the Pup, which served working people and Hollywood stars for 60 years, will be moved Thursday for permanent display at Valley Relics Museum, home to many pop culture items. It's been in a storage yard since its walk-up window shut for the final time in 2005.
Nicole Miller, whose husband Jay's family has owned the Pup since the 1970s, says they'd hoped to find a new location to serve its all-beef franks once again, but couldn't secure permits. She tells the Daily News (http://bit.ly/2saLuci) they're happy the 18-foot chicken-wire-and-stucco dog will be displayed as part of city history.
