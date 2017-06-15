State

June 15, 2017 6:26 AM

California convicted felon mistakenly released from prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Special service and major crimes units are searching for a convicted felon on the loose after the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department mistakenly released him following a court hearing.

The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2ruYah5 ) 40-year-old Alamar Houston was supposed to be returned to state custody on Tuesday after a vehicle theft and receiving stolen property hearing at the County Jail, but was released when the court case was dismissed.

Houston was sentenced to 35 years in prison in January after he went a day-long crime spree in 2015, when he drove a stolen vehicle into bicyclists. He was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon, hit and run causing injury, vehicle theft and reckless evasion from law enforcement officers.

State Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation's special service unit and the Sheriff's Department's major crimes unit were immediately sent to find Houston.

