June 16, 2017 6:25 AM

5 California Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking California news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HEAT WAVE

High heat building up and down California and across the Southwest.

2. ASSISTED SUICIDE

Riverside judge will consider whether to allow a legal challenge to state law allowing terminally ill patients to end their lives.

3. STOLEN POLICE CARS

LAPD chief orders review of youth program after three cadets steal patrol cars, equipment and lead officers on pursuits ending in crashes.

4. HOUSING

Diminished supply swelling prices in large U.S. metro areas from New York to Los Angeles, squeezing out buyers, pushing up rents.

5. DALAI LAMA

Tibetan Buddhist spiritual leader to speak at the University of California, San Diego.

