A flag is placed over Temple Street in downtown Los Angeles,during the funeral for fallen Firefighter Kelly Wong at the Cathedral Of Our Lady Of Angels, Friday, June 16, 2017 in Los Angeles. The 29-year-old Wong fell from the ladder on June 3 and died two days later.
State

June 16, 2017 6:23 PM

Funeral held for LA firefighter who died in ladder fall

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

A funeral has been held for a Los Angeles firefighter who plunged to his death from a ladder during a training exercise.

Mayor Eric Garcetti and hundreds of firefighters from various departments were among the mourners Friday at a memorial service for Kelly Wong.

Wong's flag-draped casket was driven on a firetruck to the downtown Cathedral of Our Lady as bagpipes played and firefighters walked behind.

The 29-year-old fell about 60 feet from a ladder and landed on a firetruck on June 3. He died two days later, leaving a wife and 10-month-old son.

Wong was born in Hong Kong but grew up in Southern California. He joined the Fire Department two years ago after finishing at the top of his recruitment class.

  Comments  

