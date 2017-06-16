Funeral held for LA firefighter who died in ladder fall

A flag is placed over Temple Street in downtown Los Angeles,during the funeral for fallen Firefighter Kelly Wong at the Cathedral Of Our Lady Of Angels, Friday, June 16, 2017 in Los Angeles. The 29-year-old Wong fell from the ladder on June 3 and died two days later.
Firefighters pay tribute to fallen LAFD Firefighter Kelly Wong at the Cathedral Of Our Lady Of Angels, Friday, June 16, 2017 in Los Angeles. The 29-year-old Wong fell from the ladder on June 3 and died two days later.
Firefighters pay tribute to fallen LAFD Firefighter Kelly Wong at the Cathedral Of Our Lady Of Angels under the crucifix behind the altar, Friday, June 16, 2017 in Los Angeles. The 29-year-old Wong fell from the ladder on June 3 and died two days later.
An honor guard stands at attention with an axe at the rear of the fire truck carrying the flag-draped coffin of fallen LAFD Firefighter Kelly Wong at the Cathedral Of Our Lady Of Angels, Friday, June 16, 2017 in Los Angeles. The 29-year-old Wong fell from the ladder on June 3 and died two days later.
Pallbearers escort the flag-draped coffin of fallen LAFD Firefighter Kelly Wong at the Cathedral Of Our Lady Of Angels after the life celebration services, Friday, June 16, 2017 in Los Angeles. The 29-year-old Wong fell from the ladder on June 3 and died two days later.
Pallbearers carry the flag-draped coffin of fallen LAFD Firefighter Kelly Wong from the fire truck at the Cathedral Of Our Lady Of Angels after the life celebration services, Friday, June 16, 2017 in Los Angeles. The 29-year-old Wong fell from the ladder on June 3 and died two days later.
A firefighter pays tribute to fallen LAFD Firefighter Kelly Wong, during his funeral at the Cathedral Of Our Lady Of Angels, Friday, June 16, 2017 in Los Angeles. The 29-year-old Wong fell from the ladder on June 3 and died two days later.
A picture of fallen LAFD Firefighter Kelly Wong stands in front of the Cathedral Of Our Lady Of Angels prior to his funeral, Friday, June 16, 2017 in Los Angeles. The 29-year-old Wong fell from the ladder on June 3 and died two days later.
Hundreds of firefighters pay tribute during the funeral for fallen Firefighter Kelly Wong at the Cathedral Of Our Lady Of Angels, Friday, June 16, 2017 in Los Angeles. The 29-year-old Wong fell from the ladder on June 3 and died two days later.
Danielle Wong, center, is comforted by family as she mourns during the funeral for her husband fallen Firefighter Kelly Wong at the Cathedral Of Our Lady Of Angels, Friday, June 16, 2017 in Los Angeles. The 29-year-old Wong fell from the ladder on June 3 and died two days later.
UFLAC Union President Tony Gamboa presents a Bible to Danielle Wong at the funeral for her husband, fallen LAFD Firefighter Kelly Wong at the Cathedral Of Our Lady Of Angels, Friday, June 16, 2017 in Los Angeles. The 29-year-old Wong fell from the ladder on June 3 and died two days later.
Danielle Wong holds her son, Colton, as she arrive for the funeral for fallen Firefighter Kelly Wong at the Cathedral Of Our Lady Of Angels, Friday, June 16, 2017 in Los Angeles. The 29-year-old Wong fell from the ladder on June 3 and died two days later.
Pallbearers escort the coffin of fallen LAFD Firefighter Kelly Wong out of the Cathedral Of Our Lady Of Angels after the life celebration services, Friday, June 16, 2017 in Los Angeles. The 29-year-old Wong fell from the ladder on June 3 and died two days later.
Mourners pay tribute to fallen LAFD Firefighter Kelly Wong during his funeral at the Cathedral Of Our Lady Of Angels, Friday, June 16, 2017 in Los Angeles. The 29-year-old Wong fell from the ladder on June 3 and died two days later.
Firefighters gather for hugs and photographs after attending the funeral for fallen Firefighter Kelly Wong at the Cathedral Of Our Lady Of Angels, Friday, June 16, 2017 in Los Angeles. The 29-year-old Wong fell from the ladder on June 3 and died two days later.
