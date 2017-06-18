State

June 18, 2017 8:56 AM

Crews make progress against wildfires amid spiking heat

The Associated Press
CASTAIC, Calif.

Crews took advantage of cooler overnight temperatures as they beat back wildfires that broke out amid a Southern California heat wave.

Angeles National Forest spokesman Nathan Judy says a blaze in a remote area near Lake Castaic is holding at 1,000 acres and 10 percent containment Sunday. No homes are threatened. Firefighters are making water drops over the flames.

Meanwhile residents who had to flee a small fire in the San Gabriel Mountain community of Wrightwood returned home Saturday. Judy says the 11-acre fire is 20 percent contained Sunday. About 35 homes were briefly threatened by the flames.

Several blazes broke out across the state as temperatures soared this weekend.

A small grass fire led to the temporary closure of State Route 13 in Oakland.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County 1:26

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County
What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California 4:11

What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

View More Video