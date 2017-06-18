State

June 18, 2017 7:57 PM

3rd river death reported in Sequoia National Park

The Associated Press
SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif.

A 26-year-old woman fell into a creek and was swept downstream in the third river death in Sequoia National Park this year.

Park rangers said the woman fell into the creek along the park's Twin Lakes Trail late Saturday.

Record snowfall from the winter is melting rapidly as a heatwave sweeps across the Southwest, causing rivers to swell with dangerously swift and cold mountain runoff.

In California, there have been at least 11 drownings since the snowpack started melting in May.

Park Ranger Leah Tobin says river crossings fluctuate with temperature and time of day, adding "just because you we able to cross in the morning, does not mean the same crossing will be at the same level when you come back to it in the afternoon."

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County 1:26

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County
What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California 4:11

What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

View More Video