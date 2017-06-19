State

June 19, 2017 9:22 AM

Police to investigate swastikas on church as hate-crime

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Sacramento police say they will investigate two swastikas that were spray-painted on a Catholic church as part of a hate-crime.

The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2rJbFKf ) church officials found the symbols painted on an outer wall of the St. Francis of Assisi Parish on Saturday. They believe the vandalism occurred between Thursday and Friday.

A Sacramento police spokesman said Sunday that the weight of the swastika symbol is enough to raise the charge to a potential hate crime.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage taken from outside the church.

