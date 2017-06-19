State

June 19, 2017 9:49 PM

Lawsuit says San Francisco State fosters anti-Semitism

The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

A group of Jewish students and local residents have sued San Francisco State University, saying administrators foster an anti-Semitic environment.

The lawsuit filed Monday accuses school officials of encouraging hostility toward Jews. It cites several incidents, including the disruption by protesters of an April 2016 campus speech by the mayor of Jerusalem.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2tHXfqu) that the suit also alleges the university has "repeatedly denied" Jewish student groups equal access to campus events.

The suit filed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco seeks unspecified damages and court orders barring the alleged anti-Semitic policies.

San Francisco State University attorney Daniel Ojeda says the school had not been aware of the suit or its allegations.

He says officials have been working closely with the Jewish community to address their concerns and will continue to do so in spite of the lawsuit.

