Wildfire along Pacific Crest Trail surges, forces closures

A wildfire along the Pacific Crest Trail in the San Bernardino Mountains has surged to 850 acres and prompted closures and calls for optional evacuations.
The U.S. Forest Service says the blaze broke out amid dry air and blazing heat Monday northeast of Big Bear.
It's not an immediate threat to any structures, but a section of the Pacific Crest Trail, two campgrounds and State Route 18, has been shut down.
People in the tiny communities of Holcomb and Baldwin Lake have been told they may want to evacuate, but no orders were issued.
Fire officials said aircraft would be dropping water on the fire through the night.
The burn area, dotted with mines from the gold rush, is about 200 miles (322 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.
