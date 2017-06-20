State

June 20, 2017 7:30 PM

Man charged with transporting illegal immigrant who died

The Associated Press
SANTA ANA, Calif.

Authorities say a man has been arrested and charged with transporting an immigrant in the country illegally who died in his pickup truck while traveling from the U.S.-Mexico border to Los Angeles.

Federal authorities say a man and his son saw Efren Jimenez dragging a woman's body in a remote stretch of Orange County Sunday and detained him, grabbed a cellphone from his pocket and called 911.

Homeland security agent Monica Abend wrote in court papers that Jimenez said he was hired to pick up two immigrants by a smuggling contact.

Abend says Jimenez told investigators the woman was limping when he met her and died during the trip.

U.S. attorney's spokesman Thom Mrozek says 26-year-old Jimenez is not charged with her death.

Jimenez appeared in court but was not asked to enter a plea. The judge deemed him a flight risk and ordered him held without bail.

