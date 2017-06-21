State

Animals rescued from blaze at Los Angeles pet shop

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Firefighters rescued dozens of animals from a blaze that ripped through a mixed-use building with a pet shop on the ground floor in South Los Angeles.

Officials say the pet shop filled with smoke after the fire started in an adjacent unit adjacent around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

TV news footage showed flames shooting out of windows.

Crews safely evacuated birds, turtles, hamsters and other animals.

KABC-TV says two residents of upstairs apartments were displaced.

No injuries are reported.

The cause is under investigation.

