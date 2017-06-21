State

June 21, 2017 6:33 AM

California man found guilty in death of ex found in her car

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

A jury has found a Southern California man guilty of murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, whose body was found in her car just blocks from her home.

Los Angeles County prosecutors say the verdict returned Tuesday against 49-year-old Jose Robert Turner includes an allegation that a rope or cord was used as a deadly weapon.

The 49-year-old faces 26 years to life in prison when he's sentenced July 10.

Thirty-one-year-old Lajoya McCoy's body was discovered in June 2015 about a mile from the Monrovia apartment complex where she lived.

McCoy worked as an accountant for LA County and owned a clothing boutique. She had two children, ages 7 and 9.

The couple had been separated for two years prior to the murder.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County 1:26

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County
What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California 4:11

What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

View More Video