State

June 21, 2017 10:42 PM

Public help sought in finding cause of California wildfire

The Associated Press
BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif.

Investigators from the U.S. Forest Service are asking for help from the public in determining the cause of a wildfire that has burned nearly 2.5 square miles (6.5 square km) in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles.

The Forest Service issued a statement Wednesday looking for anyone who might have seen anything when the fire started Monday near the Pacific Crest Trail.

Crews contended with another day of oppressive heat as they tried to beat back the blaze that is just 10 percent contained.

Some 500 firefighters are on the line, aided by a fleet of water- and fire retardant-dropping aircraft

Evacuation orders were lifted Tuesday afternoon for three rural streets.

The fire is burning in tinder-dry brush and it gained strength as temperatures soared to near 90.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County 1:26

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County
What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California 4:11

What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

View More Video