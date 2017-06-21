State

June 21, 2017 11:00 PM

Palmdale mayor charged with corruption

The Associated Press
PALMDALE, Calif.

The mayor of the Southern California desert city of Palmdale has been charged with illegally receiving more than $60,000 a year from city consultants and failing to report it.

Jim Ledford was charged Wednesday with conspiracy, conflict of interest and three counts of perjury.

Ledford has been Palmdale's mayor for 25 years.

Prosecutors say from 2009 to May of this year, the consultants used shell companies to pay Ledford about $5,200 a month while he performed little or no actual work.

Prosecutors say the payments weren't disclosed on economic statements.

Two consultants were charged with conspiracy, embezzlement and misappropriation of public funds.

City spokesman John Mlynar says "Palmdale has cooperated fully and will continue to cooperate fully with the District Attorney's office in this matter."

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County 1:26

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County
What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California 4:11

What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

View More Video