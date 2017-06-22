State

June 22, 2017 6:17 AM

California bookkeeper admits embezzling more than $1.4M

The Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif.

A bookkeeper has admitted to embezzling more than $1.4 million from a pair of law firms in Southern California.

Prosecutors say Shawna Renee Barretto pleaded guilty this week to more than 50 felonies, including those for computer-access fraud and falsifying records.

The Orange County Register reported Wednesday (http://bit.ly/2sYSZ93 ) that the embezzlements occurred from 2005 to 2012, when Barretto was working for two unidentified law firms.

Officials say the 43-year-old Anaheim resident made payments to her personal credit cards and opened credit card accounts under the names of the law firms she was working for.

Barretto used the money for personal expenses, including private school tuition for her children and membership at a golf club.

She faces 32 years in prison when she's sentenced February.

