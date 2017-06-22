State

June 22, 2017 6:23 PM

Border Patrol agent admits attempted drug smuggling

The Associated Press
SAN DIEGO

A U.S. Border Patrol agent has admitted to attempting to smuggle methamphetamine and cocaine while on duty in exchange for cash.

Agent Noe Lopez pleaded guilty in federal court in San Diego on Thursday to two drug-trafficking counts.

According to the 37-year-old Lopez's plea agreement, he agreed with a federal informant to move backpacks full of cocaine and meth across the border in late 2016.

Lopez admitted that on delivering the backpacks he accepted $10,000 in cash from smugglers who turned out to be undercover drug enforcement agents.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County 1:26

Preparation Is Key For Allergy Season in Merced County
What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California 4:11

What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California
Tempers flare in Marysville traffic 0:37

Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos