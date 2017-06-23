Police say rare Brentwood shooting was in self-defense

Police say a preliminary investigation shows that a Wednesday shooting in suburban San Francisco where two men died may be a case of self-defense.
Brentwood police Lt. Walter O'Grodnick told the East Bay Times (http://bayareane.ws/2tzkzqU ) Thursday that the shooter lived in the home that the two deceased men broke into. The shooter told police that he fired at the men after he saw one was carrying a gun.
O'Grodnick says the men presented a threat and the shooting was a result of self-defense.
The shooter has since been released from police custody.
Police have identified the deceased men as two Antioch residents in their thirties.
According to the report, it was the first slaying in Brentwood in over five years.
