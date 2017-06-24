State

June 24, 2017 9:10 AM

LA sued over police killing of 14-year-old boy

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

The parents of a 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed by Los Angeles police are suing the city and the officer who pulled the trigger.

The Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/2s7iC3a ) says the federal suit, filed Tuesday, alleges civil rights violation and use of excessive force in the death of Jesse Romero last year in Boyle Heights.

Police say Romero and two others were tagging graffiti when officers approached and they ran off.

According to police, a witness saw Romero fire a handgun in the officers' direction. He was shot after crouching and extending an arm at officers.

At a press conference Friday, a family attorney said Romero was seen throwing away a gun and couldn't have been armed when he was shot.

Police declined to comment on the suit.

