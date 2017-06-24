State

June 24, 2017 6:16 PM

Teen killed in fall in San Francisco cliff identified

The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO

Authorities have identified a 17-year-old girl who died after falling from the top of a cliff while hiking in San Francisco.

San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter says Victoria La Rocca died after slipping off an ocean cliff near San Francisco's Lands End area.

La Rocca was as a Corte Madera resident and a student at San Francisco's St. Ignatius College Preparatory School.

Baxter says La Rocca lost her footing and fell from the top of a cliff while hiking with friends Thursday evening and landed on the rocks below.

He tells the San Francisco Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2tX4bQo) attempt to save Victoria was the fifth time in the past week that first responders were called to the Lands End area to rescue people. The other incidents were not fatal.

